Festival gathers participants from 20 countries

The international festival “Days of Accordion,” which gathered 150 participants from 20 countries, officially opened this evening in Ugljevik with a concert of last year’s laureates.

Accordion professor Slaviša Perić has said on behalf of the organizers that the Festival is special because it is a prelude to the Accordion World Cup, which will be held this year in September in Bijeljina and Ugljevik, for the first time in our region, as the most prestigious event and the largest gathering of accordionists.

The competition is held from the youngest to the student categories.

“As part of the competition, we also have the selection of BiH representatives for the World Cup finals, and in addition to the competition, the festival also includes master classes by world-renowned pedagogues, as well as concerts by the world’s most recognized accordionists,” he said.

Ugljevik Mayor Vasilije Perić, who opened “Accordion Days,” says that this town has become recognizable for the festival and thanked the “Kornelije Stanković” Music School for organizing it.

Yuri Shishkin, Artyom Nizhnik, Radu Ratoi, and Aleksei Murza, who was last year’s laureate of the festival, performed at the opening ceremony at the “Filip Višnjić” Cultural Center.

The world-renowned Russian accordionist Yuri Shikin chairs the jury.

The organizers of the Festival are the Music School “Kornelije Stanković” and the Association of Artists “Artist.”

Source: srna.rs