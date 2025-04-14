Film “Each Time You Leave, You Are Reborn” Wins Award at Festival in Switzerland (VIDEO)

The documentary film “Each Time You Leave, You Are Reborn” directed by Mladen Bundalo received a Special Jury Citation Award at the prestigious festival Visions du Réel that is being held in Nyon, Switzerland, says a press release from the Banja Luka-based Vizart Film.

The film premiered on April 6 before an international audience. The screening was attended by director Bundalo, and producers Zoran Galić from Banja Luka’s Vizart Film and Pierre-Louis Cassou from Brussels-based La Tangente.

The jury, consisting of Kyla Gil, Jenna Hass, and Valentin Noujaim, awarded the film a Special Jury Citation – the second-highest award at the festival. In their statement, they emphasized that the film explores the themes of departure, return, and belonging in an exceptionally subtle and emotionally powerful way, crafting a deeply personal yet universally relatable narrative.

The jury also noted that the film succeeds in creating a strong atmosphere of inner journey, marked by a remarkable aesthetic harmony between image and sound, says the press release.

The film was produced in co-production between Vizart Film and La Tangente, with support from the Ministry of Education and Culture of Republika Srpska, the Ministry of Civil Affairs in the Council of Ministers, the Belgian Film Centre, and the Ministry of Culture and Information of Serbia.

According to Vizart Film, this award is a significant recognition for the creative team, further affirming both the artistic and emotional reach of the film, as well as the importance of domestic production on the international documentary stage.

Source: srna.rs