The President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik participated in the final panel within the “Srpska Youth Assembly”, in Jahorina, which was organised by the Citizens’ Association “Platform of Youth and Talents of Srpska – Smart Srpska”.

At the final panel discussion, the President Dodik said that strengthening the national identity of young people is the basis for the development of the Republic of Srpska, and that social responsibility in Srpska is greater than in any country in the West.

The President of the Republic stated that young people must be aware of the state efforts, which constantly invests in their education, sports and training, and that after school they decide to stay and work in the Republic of Srpska.

The President of the Republic of Srpska pointed out that there are no better conditions for life anywhere than in the Republic of Srpska, and that young people should devise measures to make their life better, but that these measures should be in accordance with their possibilities.

“As a society, we need to arrange our priorities. Priorities must be redirected to the right side and you young people should speak more clearly about it. You should get an education in order to benefit from it tomorrow, not just to finish college and go somewhere”, said the President Dodik.

On this occasion, the President of the Republic said that the topic of the life of young people is a topic of every generation, and said that this forum should become permanent and that by analyzing the conclusions, it can be seen what can be done in order to implement them.

“There are ways in which we can improve relations, and through the new rebalancing and the new budget, care will be taken to implement the conclusions”, said the President of Srpska.

The President Dodik stated that the most important thing is to implement the conclusion that concerns the raising of awareness among young people about national identity.

“Everything we do and increase the scholarships is of no use, if that student will leave when it is all over. No one asks how much education, training or investing in sports costs”, it was explained by the President of the Republic.

The President of Srpska said that the expectations of young people are sometimes higher than their real possibilities.

“Education is a key and it should be talked about. You must not miss the moment for global training, however use that global moment here and do not leave”, said the President Dodik.

The President of the Republic pointed out that the emphasis is on training young people for self-employment.

The President of Srpska emphasized that the conditions for providing housing for young people are more favourable in the Republic of Srpska than anywhere in the West.

“Nowhere is the possibility to take out a loan, buy an apartment and become the owner of that apartment in 10 years. The state in the West will not stimulate you to buy an apartment”, said the President Dodik.

The President of Srpska noted that communal services in Srpska are more affordable than in any country in the West.

“When all those obligations get to you somewhere, and you are not able to pay utilities, then you look for another job and there is no time for family or social life”, said the President of the Republic and added that the greatest social responsibility is in Srpska.

Speaking about young people’s decisions to live and work in another country, the President Dodik pointed to the devastating fact that children do not even have the opportunity to attend school in their native language.

“A 2,500 euros salary traps you there and you have no life. That salary, with all the expenses there, is worthless”, said the President of Srpska on this occasion.

The President of the Republic told the young people to try life somewhere else, but not to allow themselves to become slaves and to be aware of their responsibility towards their motherland.

“Today, when you walk through Banja Luka or East Sarajevo and some average city there, you will see that life is much better here, better cars are driven”, said the President Dodik and cited the fact that 83 percent of residents in Srpska are real estate owners.

The President of Srpska stressed that only through unity and safeguarding our country can we meet all the challenges ahead.

“Today’s time is difficult, and it will be even more difficult. No one knows what kind of world will be formed. If you allow a foreigner to dictate to you and if you accept that a foreigner imposes laws on you, then what kind of country do we live in? A foreigner cannot come and impose anything on us”, said the President of the Republic.

The President of Srpska stated that he is “destroyed” by the fact that he lives with people who are ready to accept that a foreigner imposes laws on them.

“Every day I hear their stories that all that matters to them is to see me in the courtroom and that they will find a Muslim as a judge, but I do not understand how you can accept a foreigner to impose anything on you”, said the President Dodik.

The President of the Republic said that the essence of the Republic of Srpska must be understood, and that Srpska is not a servant country.

“I want the BiH parliament – as it is, to pass laws, and not for someone else to come and impose them on you. This takes us 500 years back”, it was noted by the President of Srpska.

The President of the Republic expressed his support for the conclusion that the professionalization of student work is needed, and speaking about the safety of young people in Srpska, he pointed out that education from home and family is the most important.

The President Dodik repeated that the Republic of Srpska is a good place to live.

“The society that invested in you expects you to return it, not to be selfish and say you do not care. Never let a stranger fool you. We love the Republic of Srpska!” said the President of Srpska.

The President of the Republic pointed out that the concept of BiH is aimed at presenting the Republic of Srpska as unconstitutional, stressing that as the President he will always fight for Serbia and its people.

“What makes an ambassador more capable of knowing more than you who studied here. You are just a profit calculation to them. That is why they do not like Dodik when he defends Srpska”, it was concluded by the President of the Republic of Srpska and warned the youth that they will face big problems in the future.

The President Dodik reiterated that young people must fight for their collectivity.

“One must defend one’s own no matter how much they attack. We will finish our mandates, but you have your lives here. It is not possible to isolate yourself, but it is possible to create distance. Hold on to our nation, identity and culture”, said the President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik who is also the patron of the “Srpska Youth Assembly”.

Source: predsjednikrs.net