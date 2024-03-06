First regional parallel performance audit on Sustainable Development Goal 5 – achieving gender equality

Forty recommendations for gender equality as a result of the first parallel audit on gender equality in institutions of BiH, Serbia and Montenegro.

The publication on the first regional parallel performance audit in the area of Sustainable Development Goal 5 – achieving gender equality, was presented yesterday in Sarajevo. The audit was implemented in 2023 by the supreme audit institutions of Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Republika Srpska.[1]

The audit examined the efficiency of key measures and activities aimed at achieving gender equality, including gender-responsive budgeting, prevention of violence against women, and promotion of equality in public, political, and economic life. Forty recommendations were issued to institutions for improvement in this area.

“In the work of supreme audit institutions worldwide, there is a growing recognition of the importance of gender equality, and I am proud that through the realization of this project, we have been and remain a part of that positive movement. By integrating gender equality into their audits, audit institutions can significantly contribute to improving the lives of various groups of women, men, and marginalized groups,” said Hrvoje Tvrtković, the Auditor General of the Audit Office of the Institutions of BiH.

“This audit showcases the transformative impact of regional cooperation and peer learning, and the pivotal role of Supreme Audit Institutions in advancing gender-responsive governance and budgeting, ensuring that public funds and policies uphold the principles of gender equality. It serves as an invaluable resource for policymakers, experts, civil society, and all who are dedicated to advancing the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 5 – not only within the region, but also on a global scale,” said Jo-Anne Bishop, UN Women BiH Representative.

“Supreme audit institutions are in a unique position to advance commitment to gender equality in all areas of social life, to work towards changing awareness and increasing knowledge about the causes and consequences of gender-based discrimination, and to contribute by holding others accountable through their work. Therefore, we think of gender equality as a long-term process in which each of us, both as individuals and as part of an institution, can contribute to creating an equitable and sustainable society. The intention of the audit is to encourage relevant institutions and the public to dedicate special attention to the issue of gender equality and protection from violence,” said Dževad Nekić, the Auditor General of the Audit Office of the Institutions in FBiH.

“By conducting this performance audit, the Supreme Audit Office of the Republika Srpska Public Sector has added value to the promotion of gender equality in society, to the more efficient and effective functioning of relevant institutions, and the affirmation and promotion of Sustainable Development Goals. I believe that our report will enable the implementation of measures and activities aimed at enhancing and sustaining long-term gender equality in Republika Srpska. We are grateful to all audit stakeholders for their professional and fair cooperation. It has been a pleasure to collaborate with colleagues from other supreme audit institutions, and we extend special thanks to UN Women for all forms of assistance and support,” said Jovo Radukić, the Auditor General of the Supreme Audit Office of Republika Srpska.

The event was held within the regional project “Transformative Financing for Gender Equality towards More Transparent, Inclusive and Accountable Governance in the Western Balkans”, implemented by UN Women, and supported by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida).

The publication on the results of the parallel performance audit on Sustainable Development Goal 5 – Gender Equality, is available here.

[1] Audit Office of the Institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Audit Office of the Institutions in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Supreme Audit Office of the Republika Srpska Public Sector, State Audit Institution of the Republic of Serbia, and State Audit Institution of Montenegro.

The Srpska Times