First Tonsil Removal Performed with Modern Technique in Republika Srpska

– Operation of removing tonsils using the modern method, which reduces bleeding, complications and the length of stay of patients in the hospital, was performed for the first time in Republika Srpska in the University Clinical Centre /UCC/ in Banja Luka.

Head of the Clinics for Otorhinolaryngology Zorica Novaković said that with this method, they solve the problems of children up to the age of three, which was not possible until now.

The operation was performed under the supervision of doctor Domagoj Butigan from the Varaždin Clinical Center, who explained that it is a relatively new technique that is used in the world, and it allows complications to be reduced and patients to return to their daily activities as soon as possible.

“The operation is relatively simple, safe and beneficial to the patients, and it reduces the number of days spent in the hospital and the total cost of treatment,” said Butigan.

Director General of the UCC Vlado Đajić told reporters that it is the obligation of UCC to improve the quality of its services.

Tonsillectomy is the most frequently performed operation on children in the world. The operation completely removes the palatine tonsils in children who have frequent inflammations and who are often on antibiotic therapy.

A certain number of children have enlarged tonsils that interfere with breathing and swallowing, but they do not have frequent inflammations and are not often on antibiotic therapy, so partial removal of tonsils is performed for them.

Source: srna.rs