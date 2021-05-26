FISCAL SITUATION IS STABILIZING

Head of the Republika Srpska Fiscal Council Milenko Krajišnik told SRNA, the fiscal situation in Srpska was stabilizing, because total revenues in the first four months of this year were good, and gross domestic product growth was higher than two percent.

“The economy began to recover after coronavirus-caused pandemic. Republika Srpska is fiscally stable because revenues are higher than planned,” Krajišnik said.

Commenting on the adoption of a set of laws before the National Assembly which increase salaries of health care sector by six percent, and of other workers in Republika Srpska by five percent, Krajišnik assessed that any increase in salaries in a company with low personal incomes as good.

“It is important that Republika Srpska increases salaries from real sources of financing. This means that the increase in salaries in the public sector should have a foothold in revenues,” says Krajišnik.

He stated that the Republika Srpska budget revision is required, because the structure of expenditures and revenues had changed.

Source: SRNA