Floods recorded in Three Cities in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Mountain Rescue Service (GSS) Jablanica invites residents to contact the GSS and firefighters to help with rescue operations due to floods caused by heavy rainfall last night.

For Klix.ba, the Jablanica Fire Station says that Jablanica is completely blocked.

“The police informed us that the railroad is also blocked. You can’t get in or out of Jablanica at the moment. Landline phones are working, but mobile phones have no signal,” they said.

GSS Jablanica reports that there are flooded houses and they call on the population to help.

“Do not move through the streets either on foot or in vehicles. Floods have flooded the roads,” warns the GSS.

The Federal Administration of Civil Protection (FUCZ) announced that road communication from the direction Jablanica – Mostar, Jablanica – Risovac, Jablanica – Prozor Rama, Jablanica – Konjic was interrupted.

Due to large floods and landslides, a large number of the population is at risk, with information that there are a large number of injured and missing persons.

Part of Buturović Polje is also cut off from the local road, and it is difficult to access the injured people. In the town of Ostrožac, a railway line collapsed.

Apart from Jablanica, streets and residential buildings in Kiseljak and Kreševo ​​were flooded due to heavy rainfall.

The Civil Protection Service of the Municipality of Kiseljak asks residents not to travel, and in emergency cases to call the aforementioned service, the Professional Fire Station, an ambulance or the Kiseljak Police Station on 030 859 150.

The road direction towards Kiseljak through Dera is completely blocked. The road towards Bjelovići and Crnići is also blocked, while the landslide is active towards Vranci.

“Ivan Goran Kovačić” High School in Kiseljak informs that classes will be postponed due to floods.

“Due to the emergency situation in the Kiseljak municipality and neighboring municipalities, classes for Friday, October 4, have been postponed. We wish everyone affected by the floods a speedy recovery,” the educational institution said, according to Klix.ba.

