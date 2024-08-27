FOČA PYRAMIDS NOW OPEN FOR NIGHT TOURS (Photo)

The site of the famous Sand Pyramids near Foča has recently been illuminated, making it accessible to visitors during the night as well.

“Visit this natural phenomenon and be responsible towards nature,” said the Foča Tourist Organization, sharing stunning night photos of the site captured by photographer Aleksandar Vidojević.

The Foča Pyramids are a remarkable natural masterpiece.

They are located at the ninth kilometer of the old Foča-Miljevina-Sarajevo road, in the area of Pirni Do.

This unique geomorphological phenomenon has formed over a long period. Through soil erosion and the combined effects of frost, summer heat, rain, and strong winds, these fascinatingly shaped figures have emerged. Their shape and composition resemble the pyramids in Colorado (USA), the Dolomites (Italy), the Valcea region (Romania), or the pyramids in Devil’s Town (Serbia).

The Foča Pyramids were first mentioned during the Austro-Hungarian period. The erosion process continues to this day, meaning that these structures do not disappear but rather grow, reaching heights of up to 20 meters.

Author: seesrpska.com