Football Fever in Banja Luka; Borac Hosts Ferencváros

The players of Borac will host the Ferencváros team on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa League playoff qualifiers, and it seems that the red and blues will play in front of a full stadium.

From early morning, supporters of the Banja Luka club have been standing in line for tickets, and after a 0:0 draw in the first match in Budapest, they are confident that Borac’s players can achieve another success.

The match between Borac and Ferencváros is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 PM.

