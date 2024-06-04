Forum in Saint Petersburg important for presenting Srpska’s capacities

Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers, Staša Košarac, said today that the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum /SPIEF 24/ is important for presenting the capacities of Republika Srpska, which is ready to respond to all political and economic challenges.

“Republika Srpska is ready to absorb new international trends, alongside policies of peace and stability and respect for the Dayton Peace Agreement,” Košarac told reporters in St. Petersburg, where he will participate in the International Economic Forum that will be officially opened tomorrow.

Košarac reiterated that the EU is a colony of the USA and emphasized that Western powers interfere in internal affairs and impose solutions on BiH.

“The political leadership of Republika Srpska has good relations with the leaderships of Serbia and Russia, and shows the ability to accept new challenges. New directions for the economic development of countries can be adopted at such forums, so we in BiH should consider such models as well, not just the EU which is facing numerous problems,” emphasized Košarac, who is the Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations.

He says that the Republika Srpska leadership wants to work with its partners on further preparing Srpska for all future developments.

Košarac thanked Russia for its contribution to establishing the truth about the situation in BiH.

“We owe gratitude to Russia for 2015 and their vote in the UN Security Council, as well as for their recent vote at the UN General Assembly when they truthfully sided with policies of Republika Srpska and Serbia,” said Košarac.

He said that by doing so, Russia contributed to ensuring that falsified historical facts cannot be adequately accepted within international frameworks.

“This is a serious victory for Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik and Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić. It is very important that Russia stands with the Serbian people in these difficult times,” said Košarac.

Numerous delegations from over 130 countries are arriving in Saint Petersburg where the International Economic Forum will be opened tomorrow and will last until June 8, SRNA correspondent reports.

The announcement of the presence of a delegation from Republika Srpska at the Forum, led by President Milorad Dodik, who has been participating in this event for years, has been made.

President Dodik is expected to attend the forum as from Thursday, June 6.

Over 17,000 participants and 3,400 representatives of global media have registered for the International Economic Forum so far.

