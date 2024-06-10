FREE CONCERT TO MARK THE END OF THE ACADEMIC YEAR IN UNIVERSITY CITY

The University of Banja Luka will host the annual concert “Gift to the Republic” on June 17, announced Rector Radoslav Gajanin. The concert will feature the Symphony Orchestra of the Academy of Arts and the Symphony Orchestra of the Serbian National Theatre from Novi Sad.

This event, held in the University City, will mark the end of the current academic year under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Srpska.

Admission to the concert is free, and Rector Gajanin expects a large audience who will have the opportunity to explore the university facilities. In case of bad weather, the concert will be rescheduled for June 24.

Last year, about 2,100 students enrolled at the University, with the most interest in the Faculty of Security Studies and medical programs. For the upcoming school year, 2,600 students are planned to be enrolled. Gajanin emphasized that favorable study conditions and free education are key to maintaining a steady number of enrolled students.

The University provides free accommodation for diligent students from outside Banja Luka and offers a significant number of practical training hours in collaboration with businesses. Changes to bylaws are planned to make internships mandatory, making the University the first in the region with such a practice.

Photo: Dejan Desnica

Source: seesrpska.com