FREE DAJAK SCHOOL ON THE VRBAS RIVER THIS YEAR

The Banja Luka “Dajak Club” is once again organizing a free Dajak school on the Vrbas River.

The school is organized with the aim of popularizing Dajak and dajakaštvo, symbols and guardians of Banja Luka’s tradition.

“We invite all interested participants to contact us to arrange all the details related to the Dajak school,” stated the Dajak Club’s announcement, adding that the number of spots is limited.

Reservations for the 2024 Dajak school season are ongoing, and applications will be accepted until the planned number of participants is reached.

You can register for the free Dajak school by calling 065/ 235-444

