FREE TANGO SCHOOL IS COMING

Tango Natural Belgrade and Tango Natural Banja Luka have joined forces to launch a free tango school specifically designed for high school students.

This initiative offers young people a unique opportunity to explore tango, a dance that combines art, physical activity, and social interaction.

The tango school will take place on weekends, with classes held on Saturdays and Sundays from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with the possibility of adjusting the schedule based on the preferences of the majority of participants.

Students will have the chance to discover the magic of tango, make new friends, and develop skills that could open doors to the world of dance, all under the guidance of experienced instructors.

It’s particularly interesting to note that some of the instructors at the Tango Natural school took their first tango steps during their high school years and are now leading figures on the regional tango scene. The organizers believe that among the participants, a future talent may emerge, one who will shine on the dance floor one day.

This project gives young people the opportunity to embark on a tango adventure and discover a new hobby that could become a lif long passion.

Registrations are open, and all interested high school students are invited to join this dance community and dive into the rhythm of tango.

Photo: Instagram/Tangonatural.bl

Source: seesrpska.com