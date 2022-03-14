FREEDOM OF THOUGHT AND SPEECH ABOLISHED IN FBiH

Freedom of expression, thought and speech has been completely abolished in the Federation of BiH /FBiH/, the confirmation of which is the entry ban issued to university professor Miloš Ković, director of the Republika Srpska Centre of War, War Crimes and Tracing Missing Persons, Milorad Kojić, told SRNA.

“It is obvious that certain intelligence agencies unilaterally banned Ković from entering BiH. I mean the Intelligence – Security Agency of BiH, which is subordinated to the Bosniak side and the FBiH,” Kojić said.

He pointed out that Ković, who is a professor of history, was banned from entering only because he was dealing with the truth about the events in BiH based on the facts.

“Former High Representative in BiH Valentin Inzko, by imposing amendments to the BiH Criminal Code, prescribed a punishment system of all free-thinking intellectuals who want to speak the truth. It is certain that they have found a method to ban non-BiH citizens from entering the country, lacking the reaction by international community that believes that Bosniaks have the right to force, while Serbs do not have basic human rights, “Kojić stressed.

In his opinion, re-examining the 1990s events may be prohibited on such principle.

“I believe that the next step will be to ban books about facts and evidence of 1990s events in this area. Ković is welcome in Republika Srpska, as well as all those who express their views based on facts,” Kojić said.

At the Vardište crossing, the BiH Border Police denied Professor Ković from entering BiH, explaining that he “poses a threat to the security of BiH”.

Source: srna