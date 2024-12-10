FROM TODAY UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH, “M:TEL” CHARITY NUMBER 1411 WILL BE ACTIVE

FROM TODAY UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH, “M:TEL” CHARITY NUMBER 1411...

Starting today and continuing until the end of the month, the charity number “M:tel” 1411 will be active as part of the “With Love to Brave Hearts” initiative. This year’s theme focuses on introducing screening for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in newborns.

By calling this number, citizens can support the initiative with a donation of 1 KM, thereby contributing to the overall campaign, according to the statement.

The 15th charity event “With Love to Brave Hearts” will take place on December 26 under the high patronage of the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik.

The event will be held at the Administrative Center of the Government of Republika Srpska. The initiative comes from the Alliance for Rare Diseases of Republika Srpska, emphasizing the introduction of screening for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in newborns.

The project is led by the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska – Institute for Clinical Laboratory Diagnostics, as stated by the President’s Office.

Charity events have been organized annually since 2010, raising funds for children suffering from malignant diseases, children with special needs and developmental disorders, children with type 1 diabetes mellitus, and children with autism, as well as for building the Parent House in Banja Luka.

Funds have also been raised for children with rare genetic diseases, the Center for Developmental Difficulties Prevention “For Mothers and Children,” and the Solidarity Fund for Diagnosis and Treatment of Diseases, Conditions, and Injuries of Children Abroad, as well as for children with mobility challenges.

Previous charity events have funded daily centers in Trebinje and Banja Luka, the first Human Milk Bank, transportation means for 33 associations within the Alliance for Helping Mentally Underdeveloped Persons of Republika Srpska, and modern transport incubators for maternity wards in Srpska.

Last year’s charity event raised funds for establishing the Bone Marrow Donor Registry of Republika Srpska and setting up the HLA Typing Laboratory at the Institute for Transfusion Medicine of Republika Srpska.

Source: seesrpska.com