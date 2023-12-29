The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said that the fundraiser “With love to brave hearts” is becoming a synonym for Republika Srpska in terms of gathering and the ability to respond to the needs of citizens in this way.

“I am glad to see people from all walks of life from Srpska, Serbia, FBiH and that we have gathered in a wonderful socializing that should help those in need,” said Dodik at the donor dinner for the establishment of the registry of voluntary stem cell donors held under his patronage.

He pointed out that many things in Republika Srpska look different today, because its community is in solidarity and responds to challenges that are important for ordinary people.

“I thank the governments of Serbia and Srpska, institutions, companies, individuals. I am proud of all the good people, our friends, pop artists who spend their time before the New Year, when the most important dates are being prepared for them, are here with us,” said Dodik.

He added that he is proud of all those who came to the donor evening and who are ready to help every person of any religion or nationality.

“Every year we will continue to gather at least two or three days before the New Year”, said Dodik and pointed out that the donor’s evening is being held for the 14th time, and that it was successfully organized by Željka Cvijanović when she was the president of Srpska.

