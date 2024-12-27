Gender-Equal Constitution – A Key to an Inclusive Society

One of the key aspects of modern society is gender equality, which is not only a moral imperative but also a foundation for sustainable development and stability. For this reason, the Citizens’ Initiative for Constitutional Reform is dedicated to addressing key shortcomings in the recognition and protection of women’s rights in the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The goal of this initiative is to promote gender equality through the introduction of gender-sensitive language, affirmative measures, and the expansion of the existing Catalogue of Rights.

The Constitution of BiH, as the fundamental document of society, must be inclusive and adapted to the diversity of modern society. Today’s democratic society requires that all citizens participate in the processes of creating and amending the Constitution, as their lives are regulated by this document. The Citizens’ Initiative for Constitutional Reform demands that the voices of women and men across BiH be heard so that the Constitution can become an instrument reflecting the real needs and priorities of all.

Gender-Responsive Language – The First Step Toward Equality

The language we use shapes the way we think and act. Current linguistic patterns in the Constitution of BiH do not reflect full gender equality. The use of gender-inclusive language is not just a linguistic issue but a powerful tool in combating gender stereotypes and discrimination. By implementing gender-sensitive language, an atmosphere of inclusiveness is created, and women become more visible in public and political spaces.

How can a woman feel like part of the system if the BiH Constitution only mentions “chairman,” “ministers,” and “delegates”? Gender-sensitive language provides the foundation for building a fair society where everyone, regardless of gender, is equally recognized and respected.

Affirmative Measures and Expanding the Catalogue of Rights

The introduction of affirmative measures into the BiH Constitution is crucial for equalizing positions and access to constitutionally guaranteed rights for underrepresented groups. This includes rights related to:

Prohibiting gender-based violence, including domestic violence and workplace harassment.

Equality of spouses, with an emphasis on fair distribution of property and protecting the interests of children.

Freedom to make decisions regarding reproductive health, ensuring the right to information and access to quality services.

Special protection for mothers and single parents, including support during pregnancy and adequate social protection.

Expanding the Catalogue of Rights in the BiH Constitution would provide fundamental protection to citizens in areas such as employment, parental rights, and equal access to healthcare and social services.

The Time for Change Is Now

Gender-sensitive amendments to the BiH Constitution are not just a necessity but an imperative for creating a society that respects the rights of all its members. The Ombudsman Institution of BiH has recognized this need and recommended the introduction of gender-sensitive language into the Constitution.

It is time to work together to create an inclusive society that will ensure equality for all—because without equality, there can be no true democracy.

The Srpska Times