General’s Condition Still Critical, Family Seeking Treatment in Serbia

The family of former Commander of the Main Staff of the Republika Srpska Army (RSA), General Ratko Mladić, along with his legal team, is working intensively to secure his transfer for medical treatment in Serbia, as his health remains critically poor, said his son, Darko Mladić.

“We are working intensively, considering all aspects of the increasingly complicated situation, and trying to make the best possible move,” Darko Mladić added.

He said there has been no change in communication with his father — the general goes through phases where he is more responsive, and times when he can hardly communicate at all.

“There hasn’t been much change,” Darko noted.

He stated that a recent development is that authorities in The Hague have declared they will not attempt to resuscitate General Mladić.

“They have imposed a decision not to resuscitate him, which only complicates matters further, and they made this decision at a time when he is at his weakest. Since September, they’ve been repeatedly bringing up this question. It seems like they’ve been pressuring him in that direction. What kind of attitude is that? These are the realities we’re dealing with, and we have to adapt,” said the general’s son.

According to him, the family still lacks detailed information about the general’s overall condition and does not know to what extent the decubitus infection has subsided.

“It might be healing on the surface, while still active underneath. One of our constant complaints is that we’re not receiving basic information in official reports, only interpretations — which we have no choice but to accept as accurate. It may be legitimate on their part, but previous instances have shown that’s not always the case,” he said.

General Ratko Mladić has been in the detention hospital in the Hague since April last year. Due to his deteriorating health, his family and legal team have repeatedly requested his release for medical treatment, but those requests have been denied.

General Mladić suffers from neurological, cardiovascular, and urological problems, all of which are progressively worsening.

He underwent surgery on January 8 last year in a Dutch hospital to receive a pacemaker, and since then, his kidneys have also failed.

Source: srna.rs