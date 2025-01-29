Government of Republika Srpska determined the Minimum Wage

The Government of Republika Srpska determined, at yesterday session, the amount of the minimum wage, which will be differentiated in 2025 and will amount to 900 BAM for unskilled and semi-skilled workers, 950 BAM for third-level education, 1,000 BAM for secondary education and 1,300 BAM for university education, announced the relevant Minister Danijel Egić.

“For the first time, wages have been determined according to the level of education and we believe that this solution will bring order to wages and payments of workers,” Egić said at a press conference in Banja Luka, after the Government session.

He pointed out the fact that the Government of Republika Srpska has been making decisions on the minimum wage since 2018 because the Economic and Social Council, i.e. representatives of trade unions and employers, have not reached an agreement.

The Srpska Times