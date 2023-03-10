Gratitude to the UN agencies for helping BiH

Serb member and chairwoman of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović held talks today in Sarajevo with the resident coordinator of the UN in BiH Ingrid Macdonald and expressed her gratitude for the help that UN agencies provide to citizens and institutions in BiH through various programmes.

Current issues in BiH and the region were discussed in the meeting, while special attention was focused on the previous cooperation with specialized UN agencies that are active in Republika Srpska and the Federation of BiH, announced the BiH Presidency.

During the talks, Macdonald informed Cvijanović about the planned activities aimed at the implementation of existing and the possibilities of starting new projects aimed at the even development of all areas in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It was jointly assessed that the cooperation so far had been very successful, and mutual willingness to continue cooperation on future projects was expressed.

