Grbić: Renovation of the Building Will Help Us Be Prepared to Welcome the Centennial

Grbić: Renovation of the Building Will Help Us Be Prepared to Welcome...

Director of the National Theatre of Republika Srpska Dijana Grbić stated that this cultural institution is proudly approaching its centennial and emphasized the importance of the BAM 1 million allocated this year from the budget of the President of Republika Srpska for the renovation of the national theatre building in Banja Luka.

“We’ve planned to renovate the basement premises where our workshops are located, which have never been renovated. We’re also planning to expand the Theatre with new spaces, which I’m very happy about, and the conceptual design for this expansion was developed together with students, as our goal is to hear their ideas,” Grbić said in an interview with SRNA.

She noted that the project is expected to be completed within two years, which will revitalize the National Theatre.

“In the existing building, which is under protection by Republika Srpska, we cannot alter the stage size. However, the main theatre hall is authentic, has good acoustics, and high functionality, so I believe we should preserve and improve it as much as we can,” Grbić emphasized.

NEXT SEASON TO OPEN WITH “THE POWDER KEG”

Grbić said that this theatre season, which is still ongoing, featured six premieres and that plans are already being made for the next one, which is expected to open with the premiere of “The Powder Keg” by renowned Banja Luka director Milan Nešković.

This season, the National Theatre of Republika Srpska also introduced new elements, such as opening the Petar Kočić small stage to audiences and young local directors, with three premieres performed there.

“Usually we have four premieres per season, with only one on the small stage. Our idea is to open the small stage to audiences in a new artistic sense and also to provide opportunities for young local directors,” Grbić explained.

She added that this season, that opportunity was given to directors Nikola Bundalo and Milan Bogdanović with their plays “Neither Fish nor Fowl” and “Arabian Night,” which were met with enthusiasm from the audience.

“In the upcoming season, that opportunity will go to Dajana Josipović and Anđela Krunić, who will prepare premieres on the small stage,” Grbić said.

AUDIENCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS SHOW RESULTS – 33,000 THEATREGOERS THIS SEASON

The management is investing great effort into audience development programs, and data already show results, as 33,000 people have visited the National Theatre this season.

“The season is still ongoing, so I’m sure that number will grow significantly, especially with the upcoming Petar Kočić Theatre Fest, which traditionally attracts a large audience and offers a unique opportunity to see productions by some of the most important theatres from the region,” Grbić concluded.