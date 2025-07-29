Great Potential for Cooperation Between Republika Srpska and Tatarstan in the Machinery and Energy Sectors

Great Potential for Cooperation Between Republika Srpska and Tatarstan in the Machinery...

Tatarstan is one of the most economically developed federal units of Russia, and during the visit of its delegation to Republika Srpska, significant potential was demonstrated for the development of economic cooperation, especially in the machinery and energy sectors, the Ministry of Economy and Entrepreneurship of Srpska told SRNA.

“Tatarstan has a particularly developed energy sector and manufacturing industry. Cooperation has already been established between Republika Srpska and this federal unit in recent years, especially in the field of education,” the Ministry of Economy and Entrepreneurship of Srpska emphasized.

As recalled, discussions with the Tatarstan delegation also included next steps, including the participation of Republika Srpska and domestic businesses in international fairs, planned for August this year and April next year.

The delegation of Tatarstan visited Republika Srpska last week, where they met with the President of Srpska Milorad Dodik and Prime Minister Radovan Višković. A working meeting between the delegations of Tatarstan and Srpska was also held.

Following the meetings, readiness for cooperation was expressed in the fields of economy, education, culture, sports, and other sectors.