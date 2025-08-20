Great Potential for Cooperation Between Trebinje and Russian Cities, Says Kalabukhov

Ambassador of the Russian Federation to BiH Igor Kalabukhov said today that there is great potential for developing cooperation between Trebinje and cities in Russia, especially after overcoming the current turbulent geopolitical period.

“Anyone coming from Russia as a tourist will enjoy this beautiful setting, the cuisine, wine, and the people. It is precisely this human aspect of life that is most important, and I see that cooperation between Russia and Republika Srpska, and specifically with Trebinje, is on the rise,” Kalabukhov told reporters after meeting with Trebinje Mayor Mirko Ćurić.

Kalabukhov emphasized that it was a great pleasure for him to be in Trebinje precisely on the city’s patron saint day – the Transfiguration of the Lord.

“I am grateful to the mayor for the opportunity to be in Trebinje on this day. When I watched a film about Trebinje’s achievements, I thought that a city is not just its buildings and surroundings. A city is its people, the people who make this city special, in Republika Srpska and in the wider region. I congratulate the mayor, the president of the assembly, and all officials for creating such an atmosphere where people enjoy work, culture, music, nature, and everyday life,” said Kalabukhov.

Ćurić thanked the Russian ambassador for taking the time to come to Trebinje today and added that the talks focused on past and future cooperation.

“We used the opportunity to discuss projects and cooperation, what else we need to do to strengthen ties with our already fraternal city of Orekhovo-Zuyevo in Russia, and what we can do in the fields of culture and economy. We had already initiated some projects in the previous period, and today we discussed them in more detail,” Ćurić said.

He added that the situation is by no means easy, but that Russia’s support is always significant.

“That means a great deal to us. We have respect and appreciation, because the question is whether Trebinje and Republika Srpska would exist today without the strong message and support of Russia. I hope that in the coming period we will further strengthen the ties between the people of Trebinje and Republika Srpska with Russia,” Ćurić stressed.

Ambassador Kalabukhov also attended the ceremonial session of the Trebinje City Assembly held today on the occasion of the city’s patron saint day and the feast day of the Cathedral Church in the city.

