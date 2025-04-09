Great Success for Vukoje Olive Oils: Five Medals in New York (PHOTO)

Organic olive oil from “Podrumi Vukoje” /Vukoje Cellars/ won five medals at a global competition in New York.

The extra virgin olive oils from the “Buga” and “Biankera” selection were awarded gold medals, while “Frantoio,” “Leccino,” and “Pendolino” received silver medals, placing all of them among the best olive oils of the year, according to a statement from the “Vukoje Cellars” winery.

This is the first time a producer from BiH has received so many awards at this competition.

This success helped “Podrumi Vukoje 1982” climb three spots on the Olive Oil Times global ranking of the world’s best olive oil producers, where they currently hold the 69th place.

“Our result, along with those of other olive growers who took part in the competition, is a tremendous success for olive oil production in Herzegovina,” said Radovan Vukoje, owner of “Podrumi Vukoje.”

“I’m especially proud of having brought these three Mediterranean stories together and turned them into gold right here in Trebinje and Herzegovina. The olive trees were planted in the Zasad Polje area more than a decade ago, and the secret to the success of these oils lies in the balance between aroma and structure,” Vukoje said.

He added that the sheep farm located right in the Zasad Polje olive grove plays a major role in the organic production of the oil.

Source: srna.rs