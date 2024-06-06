Here’s how the Arslanagića Bridge looks after illumination (photo)

The lighting work on the Perovića/Arslanagića Bridge in Trebinje has been completed, further enhancing this structure in the southernmost city of the Republika Srpska.

The lighting project for the bridge was funded by HET, which also announced plans to illuminate the Stone Bridge and Andrić Bridge in Trebinje.

According to some authors, the southernmost city of the Republika Srpska has nearly 50 small and large bridges. Some even dare to call this city near the sea the “Little Venice” because of its structures spanning the Trebišnjica River.

One of the most mystical and talked-about bridges is the Perovića, or Arslanagića Bridge, which Trebinje residents proudly claim rivals those in Mostar and Višegrad.

The Perovića (Arslanagića) Bridge is the most famous monument from the Turkish period in Trebinje and holds a significant place in 16th-century Balkan architecture.

The bridge was built as an endowment by Mehmed Pasha Sokolović in 1574 during the Turkish occupation, in memory of his son who died in battle against the Venetians.

