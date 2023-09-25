Higher Average Net Salary in Republika Srpska

The average net salary in the Republika Srpska paid in August 2023 was 1,286 BAM and is nominally higher by 0.6 percent, while in real terms it is lower by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month.

Compared to the same month last year, the average net salary in August 2023 is nominally higher by 10.3 percent, and in real terms by 4.1 percent.

According to the data of the Statistical Office of the RS, the average gross salary paid in August 2023 was 1,954 BAM and is nominally higher by 0.6 percent, and in real terms it is lower by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month.

In August 2023, the highest average net salary was paid in the area of Information and Communication and was 1,681 BAM, and the lowest average net salary was paid in Construction – 964 BAM.

In August 2023, compared to the same month last year, nominal growth of the net salary was recorded in all areas, of which the highest in the areas: Art, entertainment and recreation – 20.2 percent, Agriculture, forestry and fishing – 15.2 percent and Activities provision of accommodation, preparation and serving of food, hotel and catering industry – 14.7 percent.

