Honorary jump from the Old Bridge in Mostar for the President of the Republic of Srpska and His Holiness the Serbian Patriarch

The President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik and His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Porfirije visited the Old Town in Mostar yesterday after the donator lunch held for the restoration of the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity.

On that occasion, an honorary jump from the Old Bridge was performed in their honor.

A large number of tourists who happened to be in Mostar enthusiastically greeted the President of the Republic of Srpska and His Holiness the Serbian Patriarch, and asked to take photos.

Source: predsjednikrs.net

