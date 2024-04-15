HOT CHAIRS AT PROACTIVE CONFERENCE – Acta, non verba

The thirteenth edition of the regional PROACTIVE 2024 conference is packed into a new, updated format. However, not everything has been revealed yet! The thirteenth remains dedicated to public relations, business, and communication, but also to actions – thus it will provoke attendees to engage in the health of the profession and the well-being of those involved in it.

The conference will be opened by Nataša Pavlović Bujas, IPRA President (International Public Relations Association). Nataša is the founder and director of the award-winning agency Blumen Group, ZRAK Foundation, the start-up project “Biljologija Uspeha”, and the author of various creative projects.

Nataša Pavlović Bujas

In numerous associations where she holds a leading role, she constantly advocates for a much more influential “feminine principle” in business and entrepreneurship. The “Hot Chair” with the president of IPRA will be an opportunity to discard established conference templates, and shake up hot topics through the interaction as we advocate. It will be in the spirit of the conference slogan: Acta, non verba.

The keynote lecture “Populism and Renaissance” by Voja Žanetić will kick off the conference program. Voja is a communication specialist in marketing, satirist, columnist, scriptwriter, and author. He has been a lecturer at the Faculty of Media and Communication since 2011. He is a consultant for marketing communication and one of the first professional copywriters in Serbia.

Voja Žanetić

He is also well-known to the general public as one of the editors and writers for “Indeksovo radio pozorište”, and later as a scriptwriter and co-scriptwriter for “Indeksovo pozorište”. Alongside Dragoljub Ljubičić Mićko and Draža Petrović, he is one of the authors of the show “PLjiŽ”.

Numerous other current topics and practitioners will enrich this year’s PROACTIVE programme, and the lineup brings us: Dr Dragana Đermanović, Mai Al Akkad, Minela Vilić, Ilija Ćosić, Una Mesić, Najra Krvavac, Miloš Đajić, Ivan Ćosić, Dajana Šipraga Zlojutro and Haris Jusović. The list of contributing by doing individuals who joyfully share their knowledge will continue to expand until the beginning of this year’s communication hang-out. After all, content is far more important than form to us.

The International Public Relations Association (IPRA) has awarded PROACTIVE conference with Endorsed Conference Status. The status of an IPRA-endorsed conference is granted to events of particular significance to the PR profession worldwide.

PROACTIVE 2024, the regional conference on public relations, business, and communication, is scheduled for May 23rd and 24th, 2024, at Jahorina, in the Rajska Dolina Hotel. Early registration link until May 1st at the price of 410 BAM + VAT: https://bit.ly/PROACTIVE2024.

More about registration, fees, and accommodation: https://bit.ly/INFORMACIJE2024.

The Srpska Times