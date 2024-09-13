HOW THE REPUBLIC OF SRPSKA PRESENTED ITSELF IN THESSALONIKI

The investment opportunities and projects of the Republic of Srpska were showcased at the 88th International Fair in Thessaloniki, and thanks to the Republic of Srpska’s Representation in Thessaloniki, an economic corner for Srpska was provided at the fair, said Jelena Jovanović, Head of the Republic of Srpska’s Representation.

She emphasized that this year’s partner of the fair was Germany, and the participation and exhibition at the fair were organized in collaboration with “BLP Global Consulting.”

– More than 1,300 exhibitors from over 30 different countries participated in the fair, she noted, adding that this is one of the best ways to establish various contacts.

She reminded that the Republic of Srpska had previously participated in the fair two years ago with the Investment-Development Bank (IRB) and that it was there that the first contacts were made.

– This year, the Republic of Srpska was represented by more than 10 companies from the textile, wood, and food industries, and specific agreements were reached. During all the meetings, we presented the opportunity for investments in the Republic of Srpska, and by participating, Srpska becomes more visible, she added.

Regarding the interest of the Greeks in investing in Srpska, Jovanović stated that “our greatest opportunity lies in renewable, green energy.”

– Given that we have significant potential in this area, it can be a great opportunity for us, in addition to what the Greeks are already interested in, such as the wood and heavy industries, she said.

Source: seesrpska.com/rtrs.tv

Photo rtrs.tv