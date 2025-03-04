Hungarian Government Trying to Help the Srpska Population Stay in Their Own Country

The Government of Hungary, through a programme supporting the procurement of machinery, equipment and tools for agricultural producers and processors in Republika Srpska, is trying to help the population to stay in their own country, to develop their households, provide for their families more easily and contribute to the economic development of society, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Levente Magyar.

Together with the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of Republika Srpska, Savo Minić, and representatives of the Progressus Foundation, he spoke with the beneficiaries of the Hungarian programme supporting the farmers of Srpska in Trošelji, and visited the agricultural farm of the Kaurin family, which acquired four tractor attachments with a total value of approximately BAM 230,000, of which the Hungarian party allocated more than BAM 130,000.

Magyar told the press that, as the person responsible for this project’s implementation, he only had the opportunity to see how much the Government of Hungary has allocated so far to support the farmers of Srpska and how many beneficiaries there are, but he did not have the opportunity to talk to them about how useful this is for them.

He says Republika Srpska farmers can also count on the continuation of the project, which was agreed upon by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik in 2021.

Minić thanked the Government of Hungary for its support, adding that it was an extension of the agricultural budget of Republika Srpska, which amounts to BAM 180 million.

He added that tractors the entrepreneurs procured aided with incentives from the Republika Srpska Government and various attachments and machines that they purchased with the support of the Government of Hungary can now be seen in agricultural farms.

Minić adds this is the support of true friends, who want to help and come and hear on how it affected them directly from the users.

The Director of the Progressus” Foundation, Andrea Jaglica, recalled that with the support of the Hungarian Government, more than 1,800 users have received agricultural machinery, equipment and tools, the value of which is more than EUR 40 million.

Photo: rtrs.tv

Source: srna.rs