Hungary officially withdraws from the International Criminal Court

The Hungarian Parliament has voted to withdraw the country from the International Criminal Court (ICC), Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced.

He told “X” that Hungary refuses to be part of this politicized institution, which has lost its impartiality and credibility.

“The Hungarian Parliament has just voted to withdraw from the ICC. With this decision, we refuse to be part of a politicized institution that has lost its impartiality and credibility,” Szijjártó wrote.

