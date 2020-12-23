Igor Paspalj the Best Guitarist in the World for 2020

Guitarist Igor Paspalj from Prijedor was named the best guitarist of 2020, the famous site guitarworld.com announced.

The explanation of the award states that Paspalj, playing the music of famous guitar virtuosos, showed exceptional skill on this instrument, which brought him this prestigious award.

As a reward, Paspalj will receive an article dedicated to him in the prestigious magazine “Guitar World” in both print and online editions, as well as the recording of a professional video of his performance.

In addition, he received a valuable PRS S2 McCarty electric guitar, worth $ 1,700.

