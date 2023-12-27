Implementation of infrastructure projects started

The Prime Minister of Republika Srpska Radovan Višković has stated yesterday in Banjaluka that Srpska and Hungary have started the implementation of infrastructure projects whose financing was abandoned by Germany and that the project documentation has been submitted.

“I sent an official letter to the Minister of Economic Development of Hungary, Marton Nagy. I informed him that in the first half of February next year, an economic forum will be held in Banjaluka, where I will be the host, and our points of contact will communicate until this forum,” Višković told reporters.

He pointed out that it was previously agreed with Nagy that representatives of the City of Gradiška, HPP Trebinje and Elektroprivreda Republike Srpske would be at the said meeting, as representatives of Hungarian companies would attend, and it would be about the Hrgud wind farm and the purification of waste water in Gradiška.

“We have the largest or most demanding project related to the revitalization of generators and equipment at HPP. The Hungarian side is looking for a company that will be professionally qualified for the work,” says Višković.

He mentioned that the project documentation for the wastewater treatment plant in Gradiška and for Hrgud was forwarded to Hungary.

“Hungary has already determined who will implement the mentioned projects and I believe that everything is definitely all done,” Višković added.

Source: srna.rs