In Budapest, the Strategic Partnership Between Srpska and Hungary Was Once Again Reaffirmed

In Budapest, the Strategic Partnership Between Srpska and Hungary Was Once Again...

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said that at his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, the strategic partnership between Republika Srpska and Hungary was reaffirmed.

“The Hungarian leadership understands the constitutional position of Republika Srpska within BiH and the region. That is why Srpska supports Hungary’s right to be involved in all Balkan matters and issues,” Dodik wrote on Instagram.

Reflecting on the past week, he mentioned attending the event “Encounters on the Drina – Bridges of Serbian Unity,” which symbolizes the ties between the Serbian people on both sides of the Drina River and also marks the first anniversary of the All-Serbian Assembly.

Source: srna.rs