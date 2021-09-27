In Ten Years, the Average Salary in BiH has increased by 161 BAM

The average monthly paid net salary in Bosnia and Herzegovina in July this year exceeded the amount of 1,000 convertible marks (BAM), and according to the Agency for Statistics of BiH, in the last decade, it increased by 161 BAM, which is significantly less than the average salaries in neighboring states.

The average net salary per employee in legal entities in BiH in the second half of 2011 amounted to 819 BAM (419 euros), by the end of 2020 it increased to 966 BAM (494 euros), while in the first half of this year its average was 980 BAM (501 euros), which for a period of 10 years is a total increase of 161 BAM (82 euros).

In July, the average monthly paid net salary in BiH exceeded the four-digit amount for the first time, and amounted to 1,002 BAM (512 euros), mostly due to the average salary in the Republika Srpska entity, which, according to the Republic Statistical Office, amounted to 1,019 BAM.

In the FBiH entity, the average net salary in July was 995 BAM and was four BAM lower than in June. In the region, the average salary has increased more than in BiH When it comes to the countries of the region, the average salary in Serbia in June this year amounted to 65,070 dinars (553 euros), while in the same month in 2011 it amounted to 39,322 dinars (334 euros), which is an increase of 219 euros in the last decade.

In Croatia, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, the average monthly paid-off net salary per employee in legal entities in July 2021 amounted to HRK 7,046 (EUR 940). The average net salary in Croatia in 2011 was 215 euros lower than today and amounted to 5,441 kuna (725 euros).

Also, the growth of salaries in BiH in the last ten years has not followed the growth of the cost of living. The trade union consumer basket calculated by the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Bosnia and Herzegovina for a family of four in July 2021 amounted to 2,070.79 BAM (1,059 euros), and according to previously published data, the value of the consumer basket in 2011 was 1,569 BAM.

Based on this, it can be concluded that the consumer basket in BiH has risen in price by more than 500 BAM (255 euros) in ten years. In July, families in BiH spent the most money on food, 44.2 percent, on housing and utilities, 15 percent, on clothing and footwear, 14.5 percent, and on current household maintenance, 7.2 percent, according to the Federation of Trade Unions.

