In the Republika Srpska, January 8th is a non-working day

The Government of the Republic of Srpska has decided that, in addition to January 9th, January 8th will also be a non-working day for public institutions, with the obligation to compensate for that day to ensure a full year of work.

The decision was made today at the Government session. In addition to this, the ministers also discussed the Proposal for the decision on the allocation of financial resources to underdeveloped and extremely underdeveloped units of local self-government, in the total amount of 750,000 KM, Information on the implementation of the Public Call for incentives in the field of energy and mining by the Ministry of Energy and Mining for this year, along with the ranking list of companies, and the Proposal for a conclusion.

The agenda of the session also included Information on the implementation of the Action Plan for the implementation of the Development Strategy of Trade of the Republic of Srpska for the period 2023-2025 for the year 2023, with the Proposal for a conclusion, as well as the Proposal for the decision on the development of the Strategy for the improvement and development of volunteering in the Republic of Srpska for the period from 2024 to 2030.

Ministers also discussed the Proposal for the decision on determining the network of preschool institutions in Srpska, as well as proposals for decisions on approving the spending plans in several sectors and reallocating funds.

