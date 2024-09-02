Increased Number of foreign Tourists in July in Republika Srpska

The number of tourists who visited Republika Srpska in July this year is 1.2 percent lower than in the seventh month of last year. The number of overnight stays decreased by 0.3 percent.

Thus, in July 2024, there were 47,059 tourist arrivals, which is 0.1 percent less compared to the previous month of this year, and 110,698 tourist overnight stays, which is 8 percent more than June.

According to the data of the Statistical Office of the Republika Srpska, in July of this year, 12,877 permanent beds were officially recorded.

Of the total number of tourists in July, there were 31,906 foreign tourists, which is an increase of 5.1 percent compared to the seventh month of last year. Therefore, the drop in tourist arrivals is recorded in the category of domestic guests, by 12.2 percent.

According to the statistical methodology, domestic tourists in the Republika Srpska are guests from all over Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the most “drop” were from the Republika Srpska, by 14.5 percent.

The largest number of foreign tourists was registered from Serbia, Turkey and Croatia, as well as from Slovenia and Germany.

According to the qualification of the Institute of Statistics, both foreign and domestic tourists in the Republika Srpska visit other tourist spots and spa resorts, and are mostly accommodated in hotels.

In seven months of this year, a total of 274,254 tourists were recorded, which is at the same level as last year, and 674,063 overnight stays were achieved, which is 4.1 percent more than in seven months of the previous year.

Source: sarajevotimes.com