INDIAN STUDENTS THANK BANJA LUKA FOR HOSPITALITY WITH COLOR FESTIVAL

On April 28th, students from the Banja Luka Faculty of Medicine, originally from India, organized the Color Festival named “Rangotsav 2024” in Banja Luka’s Mladen Stojanović Park.

All proceeds from the sale of colors, souvenirs, and donations will be directed to the Down Syndrome Center.

In this way, the Indian students wanted to express their gratitude for the warm welcome and friendly attitude towards them in the city on the Vrbas River.

The “colorful” event – the vibrant, spring Indian color festival “Rangotsav” celebrates universal life values ​​- love, happiness, joy, harmony, and peace.

The festival was also attended by the Minister of Trade and Tourism of Republika Srpska, Denis Šulić, who emphasized that Banja Luka is lively and colorful.

Source: srna.rs