INNOVATION CENTER FOR INTERNATIONAL TRANSFER OF TECHNOLOGIES IN BIOMEDICINE OPENED

The innovation center for international technology transfer in biomedicine was opened today at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Banja Luka.

At the opening, it was pointed out that this center will contribute to the establishment of a modern healthcare system in Republika Srpska that will be able to follow new technological achievements in Europe and the world.

The Minister for Scientific Technological Development and Higher Education of Republika Srpska Željko Budimir pointed out that the Innovation Center for International Technology Transfer in Biomedicine will be a regional center for technology transfer in the field of medicine and health sciences.

Rector of the University of Banja Luka, Radoslav Gajanin, expects that the technological solutions that are already used in healthcare institutions in China will be available at the Faculty of Medicine in Banja Luka, that is, in the leading healthcare institutions in Srpska.

Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Ranko Škrbić, believes that the opening of the Center will bring great benefits and improve the development of medicine and healthcare in Srpska, applying everything that is already being applied in China.

The vice-chancellor of the Shanghai University of Medicine and Health Sciences Lei Tang expressed his satisfaction that he had the opportunity to be part of the establishment of the Innovation Center in Banja Luka, which will be the main one in the Balkans when it comes to the international transfer of modern technologies.

