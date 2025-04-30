Interpol Again Refuses to Issue Red Notice, Sarajevo’s Appeal Rejected

Speaker of the Republika Srpska National Assembly Nenad Stevandić confirmed that Interpol has once again rejected the warrant against him and the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, and dismissed BiH’s appeal.

“The whole world knows that we are free people who move freely around the world, except in BiH,” Stevandić wrote on X.

Stevandić says that everyone knows this is a case of political persecution, everyone except political Sarajevo, Schmidt, and his loyal followers.

“The whole world knows that we are free people performing our constitutional duties, and that the judicial system and criminal law have been abused to carry out political persecution and achieve political goals – to eliminate an entire people’s right to participate in decision-making in BiH, and to prevent Republika Srpska as an entity from exercising its constitutional role. The entire world understands this, everyone except Schmidt, his admirers in Sarajevo, and perhaps a small group of his admirers in Republika Srpska,” Stevandić added.

On April 2, Interpol rejected the request to issue a red notice for Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik and National Assembly Speaker Nenad Stevandić, stating that the case represents political persecution.

