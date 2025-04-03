INTERPOL Rejected Request for Issuance of a Red Warrant for Dodik and Stevandić

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik pointed out that he received information that Interpol rejected the request of the Court of BiH to issue a red warrant for him and the Speaker of the Srpska National Assembly Nenad Stevandić.

“The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, just called me to inform me that he received a notification from the Directorate of Interpol that Serbia’s appeal was accepted and that Interpol rejected the request of the BiH Court to issue a red warrant for Stevandić and myself,” Dodik posted on the social network X.

Dodik thanked Vučić for his support and clear and principled communication with Interpol.

“Thanks to the President of Hungary, Viktor Orban, as well as to the presidents of all other countries who sent a complaint, understanding the political background of the judicial persecution to which I am exposed,” said Dodik.

Photo: EPA-EFE

Source: srna.rs