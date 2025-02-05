Istočno Sarajevo and Krasnodar Officialized Cooperation in Tourism

The Istočno Sarajevo Tourist Organization and the Krasnodar Tourist Information Center from Russia signed a cooperation agreement today, with the aim of developing tourism potential and strengthening the ties between the two cities.

The agreement envisages cooperation in the areas of developing joint tourist projects, organizing informative tours and creating attractive tourist offers.

Director of the Tourist Organization of the city of Istočno Sarajevo, Igor Ikonić, said that this agreement opens new opportunities for the promotion of the tourism potential of the region and the exchange of experiences with partners from Krasnodar.

“This is a significant step in improving tourist cooperation. Krasnodar is a city with a developed tourist offer, and cooperation with them will help us to further promote Istočno Sarajevo and Jahorina as attractive destinations,” Ikonić said.

Ikonić expects that this initiative will bring concrete results in the coming period.

He pointed out that the agreement is an important step forward in connecting the tourist potentials of Istočno Sarajevo and Krasnodar, and expressed the expectation that it will contribute to the mutual growth of the tourism industry.

The signing ceremony was held online, and representatives of tourist organizations, city administrations and the tourism sector from Istočno Sarajevo and Krasnodar took part in the meeting, announced the city’s Tourist Organization of Istočno Sarajevo.

