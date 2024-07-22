It is known which is the best-selling Car in Europe

The latest data shows that the Dacia Sandero is the best-selling new car in Europe in all of the first six months of this year.

For the past seven years, the Sandero has been the best-selling car for private buyers. Now the Romanian hatchback, with the technology of the current Renault Clio, is the best-selling new car on the Old Continent.

Dacia sold exactly 143,596 Sanders in the first six months of 2024. This is also 16 percent more than in the same period last year.

Volkswagen Golf remained the second choice among Europeans with 125,993 units delivered and a jump of 43 percent, while Renault Clio climbed to third place with 114,623 cars delivered and a growth of 15 percent compared to the first half of last year.

At the same time, since its debut in 2008, Dacia Sandero has sold over 3.1 million units. Most of the sold models are on the more popular side – Stepway.

Source: sarajevotimes.com/E.Dz.

