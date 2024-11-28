Italy Is an Important Trade Partner and Significant Investor in Srpska

Italy is the second largest foreign trade partner of Republika Srpska and a major investor, and economic cooperation, especially in the metals industry, should continue in the future, said Pero Ćorić, the president of the Republika Srpska Chamber of Commerce.

Ćorić announced cooperation in the field of the metals industry but also emphasized the footwear industry, as the company “Sportek,” which employs around 2,500 people, is under Italian ownership.

“Italy is a very good investor in Republika Srpska, with a large number of companies in the metals industry owned by Italians in Mrkonjić Grad, Gradiška, Laktaši, Derventa, and Čelinac,” Ćorić told reporters in Banja Luka, where a meeting between businessmen from Srpska and Italy was held.

He also emphasized that Republika Srpska has entered a project to establish a technological center related to agriculture, specifically vegetable production.

“The application is in progress, and we hope our Faculty of Agriculture will receive this center. The value of the project, which will last for three years, is BAM one million,” said Ćorić.

The president of the Chamber of Commerce of Ravenna Mateo Leone said that today’s initiative is a continuation of the cooperation that began in April in this Italian city.

Leone emphasized that discussions are ongoing about opening a technological park in Republika Srpska, which would serve as a demonstration center.

He added that this is being done in cooperation with the largest agricultural fair in Europe, held in Rimini, and with the Government of Italy, with the project’s value ranging between 900,000 and one million Euros.

Zdravko Cvijetić from the company “Mašinska prerada metala” from Srbac said that the company has been operating for 42 years, specializing in the production of shelves and metal constructions.

“We have worked on several projects for the Italian market, including wrought iron furniture. We export 40 percent of our products, the company grows by 20 percent annually, and we plan to improve cooperation with Italy,” said Cvijetić.

