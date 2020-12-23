“Ivo Andrić Grand Prix” to Peter Handke

The literary “Ivo Andrić Grand Prize” of the Andrić Institute in Višegrad for the best book published in Serbia or Republic of Srpska during 2020 was awarded to the Austrian Nobel Prize winner Peter Handke for the novel “The Second Sword: May Story” published by Laguna in Belgrade.

The Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020 was given to the Serbian poet and writer Milovan Danojlić, the president of the jury, academician Jovan Delić, announced at a press conference today in Belgrade.

The decision on this year’s laureate was made by a three-member jury, which includes academician Jovan Delić, writer Muherem Bazdulj, and literary critic Želidrag Nikćević.

