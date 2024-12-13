Jahorina Opens Winter Season with New Slopes and Night Skiing

Enhanced infrastructure, new ski lifts, and 12 km of illuminated slopes promise an unforgettable experience for visitors this season.

Jahorina, one of the Balkans’ most beloved winter destinations, officially launched its winter tourism season today with a spectacle of forty ski instructors gracefully descending the Poljice slope. This marks the beginning of a season promising an enhanced experience for visitors with new infrastructure, upgraded amenities, and an exciting lineup of events.

This year, the resort unveils the “Trnovo” ski lift and newly groomed slopes, catering to both seasoned skiers and beginners. For families and first-timers, the new “Ogorjelica” training ground provides a safe and enjoyable space to learn and practice skiing. Adding to the thrill, 12 kilometers of illuminated slopes now enable night skiing, allowing enthusiasts to carve through the snow under the stars.

Beyond the slopes, visitors can look forward to a vibrant après-ski scene, complete with live entertainment and cultural programs designed to showcase the region’s rich traditions. With its breathtaking landscapes and modernized facilities, Jahorina is set to solidify its place as a premier winter destination in Europe.

Source: connectingregion.com