January 9 – historical fact that cannot be denied neither by court, nor political sarajevo and worldwide brokers

We cannot falsify history and the past, including the fact that Republika Srpska, by the will of the Serb people, was born on January 9, 1992 in Sarajevo, before the start of the war in the former SR BiH.

No one can choose or change birth dates. They are a fact, as is the fact that January 9, 1992 is the birthday of Republika Srpska. The Serb people created their Republic in peace, before the civil war in BiH, and defended it during the Defensive-Patriotic War and fought for its international recognition in Dayton in 1995.

Historical facts show that everything the Serb people and their representatives did in Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1991 until today was legal and legitimate with the aim of avoiding war.

JANUARY 9 REPUBLIC DAY – REPUBLIC HOLIDAY

The Republika Srpska Day was originally established by the Law on Celebrations and Holidays in 1992 as one of the holidays. Later, this law was repealed, and Republic Day was established by the Law on Holidays of Republika Srpska as a republic holiday marked on January 9.

Bearing in mind that at the time of the adoption of the Declaration, which in Article 5 stated as a priority exercised the standard of securing and protecting human rights, the members of the National Assembly assessed that this was a sufficient reason to designate the date of its adoption, January 9, as Republic Day.

The National Assembly, implementing the decision of the Constitutional Court (U 4/04), passed the Law on Holidays of Republika Srpska on March 30, 2007 in a regular procedure with the participation of representatives of all three constituent nations – Serbs, Croats and Muslims.

Claims that the Day of the Republic cannot be celebrated on January 9 are of a distinctly political nature, with only one clear goal – the negation of the legality and legitimacy of Republika Srpska and the Dayton constitutional order of BiH, all for the sake of creating a unitary centralized BiH.

Republic Day, January 9, does not threaten anyone, nor anyone’s national and religious identity, nor the equality of any of the constituent peoples in Republika Srpska and BiH, and is in accordance with universal values, European achievements and good experiences, unlike, for example, on March 1, the day when the Serbian wedding guest was killed and the Serbian flag was burned, which is a “holiday” in FBiH.

The National Assembly, in accordance with the Constitution of Republika Srpska and the Law on Referendum and Citizens’ Initiative, held a republic referendum on September 25, 2016, in which 679,069 voters voted, 99.81 percent of whom declared that they supported celebrating January 9 as Republic Day.

Implementing the will of the citizens expressed in the referendum, on October 25, 2016, the National Assembly adopted the Law on the Day of Republika Srpska, Article 2 paragraph 1 of which clearly states: “Based on the confirmed will of the citizens of Republika Srpska, January 9 is established as the Day of Republika Srpska”.

Republic Day is marked as the day of establishment and proclamation of Republika Srpska, which received international recognition in Dayton and which received its Constitution on February 28, 1992, before the BiH Constitution with which it was harmonized, after its adoption, on December 14, 1995.

With the general framework agreement for peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Dayton Accords, signed on November 21, 1995, Republika Srpska received international recognition as one of the two entities of the state union of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

These are historical facts that cannot be denied or changed, no matter how much today’s political Sarajevo, various foreign brokers, ambassadors, so-called or self-proclaimed high representatives claim otherwise and threaten that there will be no celebration of the Republic Day on January 9, because it is, as they say, unconstitutional.

TO THE THREATS OF FAKE GOVERNOR SCHMIDT, UNIQUE RESPONSE CAME FROM SRPSKA – REPUBLIC DAY EVEN MORE SOLEMN, GRAND AND MASSIVE

Pretentious Christian Schmidt, whom Republika Srpska and the Serb people will never recognize as a high representative because he was not elected to that position in accordance with the stipulated procedure, not knowing what to do with his hatred for everything Serbian, recently hysterically threatened that the officials of Srpska those who organize the celebration of the Republic Day could be arrested.

Apart from giving himself the right to write and impose laws, he is now going one step further, and would even decide who will be arrested…!? A German illegally staying in Bosnia and Herzegovina threatens the legally elected officials of Republika Srpska with arrest!? We have not yet found out if he is planning to arrest the people who will mass attend the celebration of the birthday of their republic and who will arrest – him personally or, perhaps, Ramo Isak who has a great desire to make a few arrests in Republika Srpska!?

Schmidt received a single response from Republika Srpska: Tourist, return home, and there will be Republic Day on January 9, and it will be much more grand, massive, stronger, because that is the will of the Serb people, and the voice of that will is the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, Serb member of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović, President of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska Nenad Stevandić and Prime Minister of Republika Srpska Radovan Višković, as well as all legitimately elected representatives of Republika Srpska at the BiH level.

