January 9 – one of the most significant dates for the Serbian people

Speaker of the Serbian National Assembly Vladimir Orlić said today that January 9 – Republika Srpska Day, is historically one of the most significant dates for the Serbian people and that Serbia, especially the current leadership led by President Aleksandar Vučić, has always stood with the people and leadership of Republika Srpska.

“We are together on all important dates and it will continue to be so,” said Orlić.

Wishing the citizens of Republika Srpska a happy Day of Republika Srpska, Orlić pointed out that the decision to declare Republika Srpska was a decision of the greatest possible importance and the only correct way to protect the Serbian people living in these parts.

“And that includes that basic right – the right to life and the right to self-existence that was jeopardized at that moment /in 1992/, the right for our people to preserve peace and their freedom,” Orlić told RTRS.

He emphasized that it is our duty to remember those people who participated in the creation and defense of Republika Srpska, as well as that it is an obligation to preserve Srpska today.

“We are proud of what we are doing together today. The purpose is to preserve what is most important to us – our peace and freedom, the right to exist and work together for a better future. And in this work, we stand together today as never before”, Orlić said.

He has said that, unfortunately, it was not always like that, but that much has changed with the state policy of the Serbian leadership led by President Aleksandar Vučić.

“Among other things, we have a state policy that insists that we must be together and that we will strengthen ties with Republika Srpska, and everything is in accordance with the Agreement on Special and Parallel Ties to which we have an absolute right and which no one will be able to dispute,” Orlić said.

FOTO: SINIŠA PAŠALIĆ/RINGIER

Source: srna.rs