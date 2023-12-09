Jatras: Srpska must continue to oppose

Former American diplomat James Jatras said last night in Banja Luka that Republika Srpska is an example of the functioning of the Dayton Peace Accords and that it is under great pressure at the same time, but must continue to oppose the hegemony of the American empire.

Jatras, who gave a lecture on the topic “America and Russia in a multipolar world” at the Faculty of Political Sciences of the University of Banja Luka, pointed out that the pressure of American hegemony is also visible through the conflict in Ukraine, but that there is reason for optimism because a multipolar world is in the process of being created, which will replace the American monopolar hegemony.

“That is why it is important that all countries, which are victims of this regime, show resistance and fight against this ideology. I think that we are now at the turning point of changes of historical proportions,” Jatras, who is a prominent political analyst, told reporters.

He stated that the current “high representative” in BiH is not even a representative of the mechanism established by the Dayton Peace Accords, given the fact that he was not recognized by the UN Security Council.

“I often ask – the high representative of who or what?”, Jatras stressed.

He also believes that this is a pure example of international hypocrisy, in which they set some international rules, but the moment they don’t respect them, then those rules are as if they don’t exist anymore.

“Republika Srpska is an example of the functioning of the Dayton Peace Accords, but at the same time it is under great pressure with the goal of creating a unitary state. When I say that, I don’t mean a centralized state, they mean a unitary Muslim state here,” Jatras said.

He repeated that Republika Srpska must continue to oppose.

“Srpska has to continue to oppose, not only for the sake of the Serb people, but for the sake of the whole world, the hegemony of the American empire so that we can ‘all survive’,” Jatras said.

He expressed his satisfaction that tomorrow he will participate in the international conference “Republika Srpska: respect for sovereignty and the Dayton Accords”, which will be opened by the President of Srpska Milorad Dodik.

“I am particularly pleased that patriotic parties from Europe and the world will be present at the Forum, given the fact that today the whole world is facing a crisis of national identity,” Jatras said.

Tonight, Jatras spoke at the Faculty of Political Sciences of the University of Banja Luka organized by the Center for Federalist and International Studies.

Source: srna.rs