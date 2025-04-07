Jokić Records Triple-Double Against Indiana, but Denver Loses

The best Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić achieved a new triple-double performance, and the match ended with 41 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists.

Despite the brilliant game of the Serbian basketball player, the Denver Nuggets failed to defeat the Indiana Pacers.

Pacers beat Nuggets with a score of 125:120 in the NBA League game.

In the Denver team, Christian Brown scored 30 points with eight rebounds, and Russell Westbrook had a performance of 16 points.

Denver Nuggets will play its next match on the night between Wednesday and Thursday against Sacramento Kings and will have to win if it does not want to risk placement among the top six teams.

Source: srna.rs